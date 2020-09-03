SI.com
Bengals props: Over/unders for A.J. Green, Joe Mixon, Carlos Dunlap and more

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The 2020 NFL season is almost here, which means fans all across the globe are hoping to make the right decision. That could mean selecting the right player in your fantasy football draft or placing the right wager on your favorite team.

The Bengals are expecting to put up plenty of points this season. They love the talent they have at the skill positions. They also believe rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be a great player. 

On defense, they signed defensive tackle D.J. Reader, which could make life easier on guys like Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard.

Oddsmakers have released over/unders on some of your favorite Bengals players including Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green, Dunlap and Hubbard.

Check out the over/unders for each player below.

Odds courtesy of BetOnline

For Joe Burrow's over/unders, go here. 

Joe Mixon - Total Rushing Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 1159.5

Joe Mixon - Total Rushing & Receiving TD's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 9

Tyler Boyd - Total Receiving Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 929.5

Tyler Boyd - Total Receiving TD's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5

A.J. Green - Total Receiving Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 974.5

A.J. Green - Total Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Carlos Dunlap - Total Sacks in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 8.5

Sam Hubbard - Total Sacks in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 8.5 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

