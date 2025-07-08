Bengals QB Joe Burrow Loses It After Win in Season Two of Netflix's 'Quarterback'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a heated exchange with head coach Zac Taylor at the end of Cincinnati's 37-27 Week 15 win over Tennessee last season.
That exchange and his frustration was shown in depth on season two of Netflix's 'Quarterback.'
"What in the f—k are we doing, man?” Burrow yelled as he walked off the field. “Wake the f—k up!
"F––king mental mistakes all f––king day!"
Taylor approached Burrow on the bench as the closing seconds were ticking off the clock.
Taylor: “Way to finish the game. That’s a great drive finishing. I know it’s frustrating …”
Burrow: “That’s an embarrassing performance by us. F—king embarrassing.”
Taylor: “I know. We’ll address it. But at the same time, let’s enjoy some of these wins and …”
Burrow: “F—k that. F—k that. We sucked today. That was embarrassing. We jumped offsides f--king eight times.”
Taylor: “I know that. I know that.”
There were plenty of good moments in the game, including a play where Burrow held the ball for nine seconds before finding Chase Brown in the end zone for a touchdown.
For the full transcript of the exchange, check out our breakdown here. For a complete recap and review of episode one of the series, go here.
Watch the clip of Burrow's exchange with Taylor below:
