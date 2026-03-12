Cincinnati Bengals Sign Key Veteran Orlando Brown Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year extension on Thursday.

The veteran and team captain is under contract through the 2028 season. Brown appeared in all 17 games for Cincinnati last season.

"The deal creates a sense of stability for myself and the organization," Brown told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "I didn't necessarily feel the need to reset the market. We have great players in this locker room. It's rare for a player to say, but making it team friendly … The way that I see it, it puts me and my family and the organization in a good spot."

Left Tackle Stability

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Brown has started 45 games in three seasons with the Bengals. He signed a 4-year contract in 2023. He brings stability and leadership to the offensive line room. He was on the field for 1,110 offensive snaps last season, which was the fifth-most in the NFL among offensive tackles.

The Bengals are bringing back all five of their starting offensive linemen for the first time in Joe Burrow's career.

"I think Orlando has been a tremendous leader from that standpoint, and helping Amaris grow. I think you give credit to Orlando," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in December. "That's just a great combination of people, sitting there next to each other, communicating. And that's what high level offensive lines do. Ted (Karras) communicating to the group, from a center standpoint, that's Dylan (Fairchild) and Ted, that's Dylan and Orlando, that's Dalton and Ted, Dalton and Amarius. I just think as a whole, the communication has been outstanding, and Jalen (Rivers) is more than capable as well. He's got time in there Lucas (Patrick) when he's been in there. So it's just really, really impressive in terms of the overall connection of the communication. I think that's why our offensive line is playing the best since I've been here.”

