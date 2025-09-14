Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Officially Ruled Out After Suffering Injury vs Jaguars
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a left toe injury during Sunday's game against the Jaguars and won't return.
After being given a "questionable" designation by the team shortly after leaving the game, the Bengals officially ruled him out before the start of the fourth quarter.
Burrow completed 7-of-13 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game in the second quarter. The Bengals were trailing 14-7.
Jake Browning took over at quarterback late in the first half.
Injury Details
Burrow's left foot got caught underneath him while he was being sacked by Arik Armstead in the second quarter. He tried to walk it off, but ultimately had to sit down on the field and wait for trainers to come over to him. He walked to the blue medical tent under his own power. He spent roughly seven minutes in the tent before going back to the locker room.
Burrow tried to walk to the locker room under his own power, but needed assistance from trainers after making it about halfway.
The Bengals star underwent a MRI after exiting the field and was spotted on a scooter according to FOX 19's Joe Danneman.
"Source: Joe Burrow just finished in the MRI room," Danneman tweeted. "Was using a one-legged scooter to get back to the locker room with his left leg propped up as to not put any weight on it."
The Bengals will have more on Burrow after the game. We will share any updates on this website when we have them.
