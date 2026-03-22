Conflicting Takes Emerge On Bengals 2026 Offseason Haul So Far

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting wide-ranging grades for their offseason so far, including a rough mark from FOX Sports' Ben Arthur.

He has the Bengals marked as getting worse this offseason ahead of another Joe Burrow's prime campaign.

"The writing was on the wall for Hendrickson’s departure, but adding Boye Mafe — signed to a three-year, $60 million contract — doesn’t sufficiently make up for the pass-rush production lost. Mafe had just two sacks last season with the Seahawks," Arthur wrote.

Conflicting Thoughts

Bengals safety Bryan Cook speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a pick-your-poison type of landscape for Cincinnati's offseason verdict. Insiders like The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov and FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz think Cincinnati's done a great job.

They both posted their thoughts on X this week.

"I was a big fan of what the Bengals did, opening up their pocketbooks and paying three impact defensive players," Schultz said. "Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen. Now we know this offense with a healthy Joe Burrow can be the best in the league. We also know this defense has had significant struggles.

"They needed to add more, and they did with those additions. Now, they join a young core that includes DJ Turner, Dax Hill, BJ Hill, Miles, Murphy, Shemar, Stewart, Demetrius Knight, all young playmakers at different levels of the defense. I also don't think they're done. Keep in mind, Cincinnati has added players late in free agency last year, like Dalton Risner and Noah Fant, I could see that happening again."

Meirov had similar thoughts.

"I like what they've done so far. Boye Mafe is an ascending player. Bryan Cook comes in. They have not had a safety on the back end ever since Jesse Bates left as a free agent. You get Bryan Cook for three years and Jonathan Allen, defensive tackle, veteran player, former guest here on the show, three years and $26 million. I still think there's more money they could be spending here.

"They could restructure Joe Burrow's contract. They could restructure Ja'Marr Chase's contract. They have not done either of those yet. Obviously, we've all heard about it over the years and how they're very methodical with their spending, but this is a team. When you have Joe Burrow, and hopefully he's healthy, you always have a Super Bowl window."

There is not much indication that the Bengals will restructure Burrow's contract this season, but as always, the offense is a strong high point with one of the best passers in the NFL and continuity along the offensive line.

If the defense steps up to just slightly bad levels instead of awful, then Cincinnati can compete for the playoffs. Check out the full thoughts from all three below and YouTube grades from our James Rapien as well:

The #Bengals are having a productive offseason.



Fixing the defense was the top priority, and they’re doing just that. https://t.co/NTNcXYaGEj pic.twitter.com/9bwJn0RPoz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2026

The #Bengals’ spending spree on defense is reminiscent of what they did before their Super Bowl run a few years ago...



Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen are strong additions. But they should keep adding. https://t.co/zuGkGcs6Xk pic.twitter.com/T7FqYffocx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2026

Is your team better or worse following the free agency wave? 🤔



Read the full article by @benyarthur here ⬇️https://t.co/e3dZ7j9c36 pic.twitter.com/EV6X9hw17k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 19, 2026

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