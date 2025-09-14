It Doesn't Look Like Bengals QB Joe Burrow Will Return, Despite 'Questionable' Designation
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a left toe injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Joe Danneman of FOX 19 shared the latest on Burrow:
"Source: Joe Burrow just finished in the MRI room," Danneman tweeted. "Was using a one-legged scooter to get back to the locker room with his left leg propped up as to not put any weight on it."
Burrow was given a "questionable" designation by the team, but that certainly sounds like he's going to miss the rest of the game.
Injury Details
Burrow's left foot got caught underneath him while he was being sacked by Arik Armstead in the second quarter. He tried to walk it off, but ultimately had to sit down on the field and wait for trainers to come over to him. He walked to the blue medical tent under his own power. He spent roughly seven minutes in the tent before going back to the locker room.
Burrow tried to walk to the locker room under his own power, but needed assistance from trainers after making it about halfway. He removed his cleat and was seen limping into the X-Ray room.
While Burrow could still technically return to the game, that appears unlikely at this moment.
Jake Browning replaced Burrow on the field. He's thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions in nearly one quarter of work. The game is tied 24-24 with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
