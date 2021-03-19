The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay a Choice if They Want to Land the Pro Bowler

It's always good to have options

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are on their edge of their seats hoping Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay accepts the one-year deal they offered him earlier this week.

The 27-year-old has options. He met with the Bears on Wednesday night and is currently visiting the Giants.

Both Chicago and New York are expected to make Golladay multi-year offers.

While there are plenty of reasons why he should consider taking Cincinnati's one-year deal, shouldn't the Bengals give him the chance to sign a multi-year contract in Cincinnati?

Giving Golladay a choice between a one-year deal or a three-year contract could help the Bengals land the former Lions' star.

The one-year offer could be in the $12 million range, with incentives that would get him to $15 million if he plays at a high level in 2021.

What about the multi-year contract? Locking up a Pro Bowl wide receiver in his prime is going to cost some coin, but it could benefit Golladay and the Bengals to do so.

The Bengals didn't place the franchise tag on Carl Lawson because they wanted to maintain as much cap flexibility as possible. A long-term deal with Golladay allows them to keep plenty of room to sign other veterans.

Contract Structure

Cincinnati should offer Golladay a three-year, $40 million contract with incentives in all three years that would allow him to earn anywhere from $42-$45 million.

The Bengals could give him $15 million in cash in year one, which would consist of a $12 million signing bonus and $3 million in base salary.

That would make his 2021 cap hit just $7 million, which would allow the team to go after free agent offensive tackle Riley Reiff and other veterans still on the market.

The Bengals could give Golladay a $3 million roster bonus next March and an $8 million base salary in 2022. His cap hit would be $15 million.

Year three would be a simple $11 million base salary. That structure would put $37 million in his pocket over the three seasons.

The Bengals could also tie $1 million to per game roster bonuses over the life of the contract, which would get Golladay to three-years, $40 million.

Throwing in some incentives based on receptions, touchdowns and team success could sweeten the pot. Find a way to get him to three-years, $45 million if he maximizes the value of the deal.

That would give Golladay the most lucrative contract a wide receiver has gotten in this free agency cycle.

He may opt for the one-year deal, but why not give him options?

The Bengals have an edge over the Giants and Bears. They have enough cap room to offer Golladay a one-year contract that he could be looking for. With that said, giving him a choice between the two deal could separate Cincinnati from the rest of the pack.

What About the Draft?

Signing Golladay shouldn't impact the Bengals draft plans, especially if he signs for one season. If Penei Sewell isn't available at No. 5 and Cincinnati thinks Ja'Marr Chase is going to be a game changer, then they should take him.

The more weapons for Joe Burrow, the better. That's exactly why the Bengals should give Golladay the choice.

Does he want a one-year deal to re-establish his value or is he hoping for long-term security? Cincinnati can separate itself from New York and Chicago by giving him a choice. Make him a priority. Show him that you're willing to invest in him short or long-term.

Landing Golladay would be a game changer for Burrow and the Bengals' offense. We'll see if they can get it done.

Salary cap expert Andre Perrotta contributed to this report.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook