The Bengals Should Be One of the Many Teams Interested in Jets' DT Quinnen Williams

CINCINNATI — The New York Jets could be willing to trade second-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams ahead of next Tuesday's deadline.

There are conflicting reports about the former Alabama star.

The Jets are "trying to trade" Williams before the deadline according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

"The 0-7 Jets, the only winless team in the league, aren’t asking for the moon. In other words, Gang Green won’t require a first-round pick in return," Mehta writes. "However, the Jets aren’t willing to give up the 22-year-old Williams for just a second-round pick, either. (Joe) Douglas & Co. want multiple picks to part with Williams, who has made significant improvement in his second season."

The report was quickly shot down by ESPN's Rich Cimini, who said the Jets weren't shopping Williams.

The Bengals can't control the Jets' willingness to trade Williams, but they should absolutely be willing to trade a second-rounder and more for the 22-year-old.

They are in desperate need of young talent that can be part of their present and future. Not only would Williams help them in the trenches this season, but he would also give them a rising star to go alongside DJ Reader in 2021 and beyond.

READ MORE: Examining Carlos Dunlap's Value Ahead of the Trade Deadline

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For Carlos Dunlap

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross III

The Jets selected Williams with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Some thought he was the most-talented player in that class. Landing him for a couple of picks—the highest of which would be in the 33-40 range is a no-brainer for the Bengals.

Williams has three sacks and 28 tackles in seven games.

Cincinnati could pair him with Reader and feel good about the interior of their defensive line for the foreseeable future.

The Bengals should be willing to give up their 2021 second-round pick and their 2022 third-round pick for Williams. He has a high ceiling and has looked the part in his first 20 NFL games.

Cincinnati isn't the only team that should be interested. These rumors could be swirling because the Jets are trying to drum up as many offers as possible.

The Bengals have an edge because they'll be picking early in each round. Cincinnati's second-round pick could end up being a top-35 pick, which is essentially a first-rounder.

That gives them an advantage over the Packers, Browns and other teams that are hoping to land Williams

Mike Brown and the Bengals aren't used to being active at the trade deadline. Their approach to free agency changed in March. That theme has to continue with the deadline.

The Bengals have to be willing to part with veteran players and be on the hunt for talent that can help them long-term. Williams absolutely fits that mold.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!