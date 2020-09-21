Bengals sign Alex Redmond to practice squad

CINCINNATI — Alex Redmond is returning to the Bengals just 15 days after he was released by the team.

Cincinnati waived the 25-year-old on Sept. 6 to make room for guard Shaq Calhoun.

"I would like to thank the bengals organization for the opportunities that I was given," Redmond tweeted at the time. "It seems like this is it for me in cincy. Looking forward to what God has in store for me next!"

It turns out, he's going to stick around a little longer. The team signed him to the practice squad on Monday.

There was always a chance that Redmond could return. He probably took a few weeks to see if there was any interest from other teams and then decided to re-join the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Redmond on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp. He suffered an elbow injury this offseason. He was at every camp practice, but wasn't allowed to participate until last week when he passed a physical.

Redmond was expected to be the backup right guard behind Xavier Su'a-Filo. He signed a one-year franchise tender with the team in April. He appeared in 23 games (17 starts) for the Bengals over the past three seasons.

The Bengals placed Su'a-Filo on injured reserve last week. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers.

Fred Johnson struggled in his first start at right guard against the Browns in Week 2. Bringing back Redmond gives the Bengals another option at that spot.

He could be active this week against the Eagles, even though he's on the practice squad. Every NFL team has the option to promote two players from their practice squad before every game this season.

