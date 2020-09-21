SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals sign Alex Redmond to practice squad

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Alex Redmond is returning to the Bengals just 15 days after he was released by the team. 

Cincinnati waived the 25-year-old on Sept. 6 to make room for guard Shaq Calhoun. 

"I would like to thank the bengals organization for the opportunities that I was given," Redmond tweeted at the time. "It seems like this is it for me in cincy. Looking forward to what God has in store for me next!"

It turns out, he's going to stick around a little longer. The team signed him to the practice squad on Monday. 

There was always a chance that Redmond could return. He probably took a few weeks to see if there was any interest from other teams and then decided to re-join the Bengals. 

Cincinnati placed Redmond on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp. He suffered an elbow injury this offseason. He was at every camp practice, but wasn't allowed to participate until last week when he passed a physical.

Redmond was expected to be the backup right guard behind Xavier Su'a-Filo. He signed a one-year franchise tender with the team in April. He appeared in 23 games (17 starts) for the Bengals over the past three seasons. 

The Bengals placed Su'a-Filo on injured reserve last week. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. 

Fred Johnson struggled in his first start at right guard against the Browns in Week 2. Bringing back Redmond gives the Bengals another option at that spot. 

He could be active this week against the Eagles, even though he's on the practice squad. Every NFL team has the option to promote two players from their practice squad before every game this season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: Auden Tate's usage, optimism and concern after an 0-2 start

Auden Tate's usage, optimism and concern after the Cincinnati Bengals 0-2 start

James Rapien

Bengals underdogs vs Eagles, both teams looking for first win

Cincinnati Bengals underdogs vs Philadelphia Eagles, both teams looking for first win

James Rapien

Report: Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

James Rapien

NFL analyst believes Buccaneers could have 'buyer's remorse' after signing Tom Brady

NFL analyst believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have 'buyer's remorse' after signing Tom Brady

James Rapien

Bengals open to making changes to the offensive line

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor open to making changes to the offensive line

James Rapien

NFL News: Bears sign Tarik Cohen to 3-year extension

Chicago Bears sign Tarik Cohen to 3-year extension

James Rapien

Report: Bengals' Auden Tate unhappy about role, could seek trade

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate unhappy about role, could seek trade

James Rapien

by

VERTIGO

Podcast: Previewing Bengals-Browns, injury updates and more

Previewing Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns, injury updates and more

James Rapien

Watch: Fake Joe Burrow fools Cincinnati Bengals fans

Fake Joe Burrow fools Cincinnati Bengals fans

James Rapien

Joe Burrow receiving plenty of praise after first two NFL games

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow receiving plenty of praise after his first two NFL games

James Rapien