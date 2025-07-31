Bengals Training Camp Day 7 Recap: Cornerback DJ Turner Gets Hot as Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Gets Bothered
CINCINNATI – And on the seventh day, the defense rested … its case.
The biggest theme from the first week of Cincinnati Bengals training camp continued Thursday with another impressive performance from the defense, and in particular cornerback DJ Turner II.
An up and mostly down start to camp prompted cornerbacks coach Charles Burks to say of Turner, “There have been flashes, but flashes aren’t good enough.”
Turner had five pass breakups today, and he recorded them against Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
The defensive players have been doing a lot of talking, and they’ve been backing it up.
For the second time in camp, we saw the cumulative effect of the continual trash talk get under the skin of a receiver.
A few days ago, it was Jermaine Burton throwing a ball at Tycen Anderson.
Today, it was Chase tossing one at Turner.
“I needed this,” Turner said of the strong performance, which came one day after one of his worst.
Play of the Day
Not to take anything away from the difficulty of not just keeping up Chase but getting into position to defend a pass, another play Turner made lands in this spot.
It was the final play of 11-on-11, with Turner chasing Higgins down the right sideline on a deep pass and giving up a reception … until he didn’t.
As the two went to the ground, Turner was able to rake the ball free from the vice-like grip of Higgins, prompting a loud eruption from his defensive teammates who raced down the sideline to celebrate as Turner struck a pose.
3 Up
Demetrius Knight
Frustrated with the way he played a route on Wednesday, Knight saw his shot at redemption Thursday. And this time he delivered, deflecting a Joe Burrow pass that looked as though it would fall to the turf for an incompletion until Dax Hill made a diving interception in 7 on 7.
It was the second day in a row the defense intercepted Burrow.
And it was the second day in a row a rookie linebacker got his hands on a Burrow pass, with Barrett Carter coming up with a leaping pass breakup in a red-zone drill Wednesday.
Knight had two PBUs today.
Jalen Rivers
With starting right tackle Amarius Mims not practicing (see below), the rookie fifth-round pick got the first team reps.
When Mims left practice Wednesday, Devin Cochran slid into his spot with the ones. But Rivers got full run there today.
Shemar Stewart
If you’re counting, that’s four days in a row the rookie first-round pick has appeared here. In addition to wrapping up third-string quarterback Desmond Ridder for a sack, Stewart had an eye-opening rep against the first team offense.
He dipped under left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and not only got around him easily, he did it with impressive burst, getting from the edge to tapping the back of Joe Burrow’s shoulder in a blur.
3 Down
Kole Taylor
Any hopes the undrafted rookie tight end had of finding his way onto at least the practice squad ended Thursday when the team released him to open a spot on the 90-man roster for Noah Fant.
Dax Hill, Geno Stone
They had to have known it was coming, but they still couldn’t stop it.
One play after Burrow threw the interception, he naturally fired a “take that” deep ball to Andrei Iosivas, who got behind Hill and Stone for an easy touchdown.
The Whole Offense
As part of the camp-long tally with daily scoring competitions between the offense and defense, the offense lost a point on what has been a sure bet when Evan McPherson’s 62-yard field goal to end practice hooked a few inches wide right.
Attendance
Right tackle Amarius Mims (right hand) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (undisclosed) did not practice.
“Cam has been on a little bit of a management plan the last couple of days, so I wouldn't read anything into anything,” head coach Zac Taylor said.
As for Mims, Taylor said, “He's another guy we'll give some time to, get him through today and tomorrow and then get him back on the field. Some of these guys are just working through some stuff, nothing serious.
“So sometimes, yeah, we could push a guy through a practice,” Taylor continued. “But we'll pull them off so that we can get better work with him next week, and Amarius falls in that category.”