Cincinnati Bengals Star Earns Another Pro Bowl Invite To Continue Streak

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase and Pro Bowls go together like Christmas and presents. Cincinnati's top offensive playmaker continued his streak of making every Pro Bowl in his career this season.

The wide receiver has been fantastic again, posting 1,256 yards (fourth in the NFL ) on 110 catches (second in the NFL) and five touchdowns so far this season. He has made the Pro Bowl in every one of his pro seasons and could take home AP All-Pro honors again for the third time when those teams are announced next month.

He just went over 100 yards for the seventh time on the season this past Sunday (nine catches for 109 yards, a new record for 100-yard games in a Bengals season) in Cincinnati's 45-21 explosion against Miami, marking their most points in the Zac Taylor era.

"Yeah, pretty much. It was just that we had a lot of answers for everything that they threw at us," Chase said about the offense feeling unstoppable on Sunday. "The situations that they handled well, we handled well ourselves and put ourselves in a better position to get down on third down and make it easier for us for the next down."

Chase is the Bengals only official Pro Bowler right now. Tee Higgins (second alternate), CB DJ Turner II (third alternate) and KR Charlie Jones (fifth alterante) are available if the higher selections opt not to play or are in the Super Bowl.

