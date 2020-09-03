SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals waive linebacker Brady Sheldon

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived linebacker Brady Sheldon on Thursday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Sheldon appeared in one game for Cincinnati in 2019 and was competing in a suddenly deep linebacker room.  

The 27-year-old played his college ball at Ferris State and has spent time with the Raiders and Packers. He appeared in two games for the Raiders during the 2017 season. 

Sheldon did have some 'wow' moments in camp. He beat right tackle Bobby Hart in one-on-one pass rushing drills a few times, but it was always going to be an uphill battle for him to make the team or the practice squad. 

Sheldon beat Hart around the 48 second mark in the video below.

The Bengals added multiple linebackers this offseason including veterans Josh Bynes and Austin Calitro. They also drafted Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey. 

Calitro and Bailey are likely battling for the final linebacker spot on the roster. Jordan Evans was also in the mix, but he's dealing with a hamstring injury. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: Analytical optimism for Joe Mixon, his contract and the Bengals

Analytical optimism for Joe Mixon, his contract and the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Brooklyn Nets hire legendary guard Steve Nash to be head coach

Legendary guard Steve Nash signed a four-year contract to be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets

James Rapien

Bengals' 53-man roster projection: Post-Training Camp Edition

Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster projection: Post-Training Camp Edition

James Rapien

How does Joe Mixon's contract impact the future of other players on the Bengals roster?

How does Joe Mixon's contract impact the future of other players on the Cincinnati Bengals roster?

Russ Heltman

A breakdown of the Bengals' cap space following the Joe Mixon extension

Here's a look at the Cincinnati Bengals' remaining cap space after Joe Mixon's new deal

James Rapien

by

Beans-N-Toast

Leonard Fournette to join Tom Brady, sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette to join Tom Brady, sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James Rapien

Roger Goodell believes the NFL will play a full season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell believes the league will play a full season

James Rapien

Mohamed Sanu released by Patriots, wants to play 'where he's valued'

Mohamed Sanu released by New England Patriots, wants to play 'where he's valued'

James Rapien

Report: Joe Mixon finalizing four-year extension with Bengals

Joe Mixon finalizing four-year extension with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

julie iannuzzi

Catching up with the 2020 First-Round Quarterbacks

Catching up with the 2020 NFL Draft First-Round Quarterbacks

James Rapien