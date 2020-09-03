Bengals waive linebacker Brady Sheldon

CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived linebacker Brady Sheldon on Thursday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Sheldon appeared in one game for Cincinnati in 2019 and was competing in a suddenly deep linebacker room.

The 27-year-old played his college ball at Ferris State and has spent time with the Raiders and Packers. He appeared in two games for the Raiders during the 2017 season.

Sheldon did have some 'wow' moments in camp. He beat right tackle Bobby Hart in one-on-one pass rushing drills a few times, but it was always going to be an uphill battle for him to make the team or the practice squad.

Sheldon beat Hart around the 48 second mark in the video below.

The Bengals added multiple linebackers this offseason including veterans Josh Bynes and Austin Calitro. They also drafted Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey.

Calitro and Bailey are likely battling for the final linebacker spot on the roster. Jordan Evans was also in the mix, but he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

