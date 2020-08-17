AllBengals
Bengals waive running back Rodney Anderson

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived second-year running back Rodney Anderson on Monday after he failed his physical. 

Cincinnati selected Anderson in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie season after he suffered a torn right ACL in the Bengals' preseason finale against the Colts. 

The 23-year-old flashed his potential, despite only appearing in two preseason games last season, finishing with four catches for 51 yards in his debut.

Anderson was teammates with Joe Mixon at Oklahoma. He has a lengthy injury history dating back to his college days. 

He only appeared in 17 career games for the Sooners. He put together an impressive sophomore season, finishing with 1,161 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards per attempt in 13 games. He also had 17 receptions for 281 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals only have five running backs remaining their 80-man roster, including Mixon. Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams, Semaje Perine and Jacques Patrick are the others.

They waived undrafted free agent Devwah Whaley earlier this month. 

Rookie defensive end Bryce Sterk completed COVID-19 protocol and took Anderson's spot on the roster. The Bengals claimed him after he was released by the Dolphins last week.

More roster moves could be on the way, as cornerback Trae Waynes underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. He's expected to miss a significant portion of the season. The Bengals will open up another spot on the 80-man roster when they place Waynes on injured reserve. 

