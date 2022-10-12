Bengals Will Use Indoor Practice Facility For First Time This Week Ahead of Matchup With Saints

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will use their new indoor practice bubble on Friday for the first time.

Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Superdome. They'll work inside to get used to playing in a dome.

"We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it works out great. We could use it sooner. We're gonna use it on Friday," head coach Zac Taylor said. "When it's warm weather to be able to utilize the field space for individual and special teams outside. But we want a chance to go in there and maximize this."

The Bengals built the IEL Indoor Indoor Facility this offseason with longer seasons and potential winter playoff runs in mind, but it's ready to go and the team is going to use it earlier than expected.

"They've done a tremendous job of getting that thing up and running faster than I anticipated, and being able to use it," Taylor said. "I really anticipated being able to use it as it colder, late November. That was initially kind of the mindset. But they've done a tremendous job of getting that thing up and running."

Check out photos of the outside of the practice bubble below.

