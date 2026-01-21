CINCINNATI — Current offensive coordinator for the Bengals, Dan Pitcher, is up against former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job.

A to Z's Evan Winter reported that Callahan is in the mix for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator job with Pitcher.

"Bucs are set to interview former Titans head coach and former Bengals OC Brian Callahan in person on Thursday, source tells A to Z Sports. This will be his second interview after conducting a virtual meeting a couple of weeks back," Winter posted on X.

Pitcher has been the Bengals' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons in a non-playcalling role after taking over for Callahan, who was with the Bengals from 2019-23.

He was just fired as Titans head coach during the 2025 season after taking over that role in the 2024 offseason.

Cincinnati and director of player personnel Duke Tobin are trying to set up their current playcaller and head coach with the best team possible next season.

"We’ve played good offenses. It’s not an excuse," Tobin said recently about the defensive struggles last season. "We also had to play large stretches without our highest-paid… Actually, it was the highest-paid guy on both sides of the ball that wasn’t out there for us. You need your closers, and you need your aces when it comes down to the fourth quarter, and you need a stop."

Time will tell if Pitcher takes the playcalling and offensive coordinator duties for the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Callahan served as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator from 2019-23.

The Bengals would certainly look to bring back Callahan to be offensive coordinator if Pitcher leaves for Tampa Bay. The Bucs were reportedly targeting Mike McDaniel, but he opted to go to Los Angeles and become the Chargers offensive coordinator.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok