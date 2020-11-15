Bengals to Be Without Four Assistant Coaches on Sunday Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded in today's matchup against the Steelers.

Star running back Joe Mixon (foot) is out, as is starting right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) and cornerbacks LeShaun Sims (concussion) and Darius Phillips (groin).

The Bengals will play without multiple key players. They'll also be without four of their assistant coaches due to COVID-19.

Wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell won't attend today's game in Pittsburgh. Assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters will fill in for Bicknell.

They'll also be without linebackers coach Al Golden, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson and senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner.

There are multiple coaches across the league that won't be available on Sunday due to the coronavirus.

Eagles defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn and Dolphins' assistants Robby Brown, Kolby Smith, Marion Hobby and Austin Clark are also out.

The Bengals are dealing with their first coronavirus cases of the regular season.

They currently have five players on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list: offensive lineman Fred Johnson, defensive tackle Margus Hunt and cornerbacks Trae Waynes, Winston Rose and Brian Allen.

There was some hope that Johnson would be able to start against the Steelers, but he wasn't taken off of the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jonah Williams (stinger) will likely start at left tackle. Rookie Hakeem Adeniji may get the nod at right tackle with both Hart and Johnson out.

There have also been rumblings of Quinton Spain potentially getting reps at right tackle.

The Bengals play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

