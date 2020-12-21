Lions Fire Special Teams Coordinator Brayden Coombs

CINCINNATI – The Detroit Lions fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs on Monday morning. He was in his first season with the Lions.

Coombs is a Cincinnati-native. He spent the first 10 years of his NFL coaching career on the Bengals' staff.

He left Cincinnati this offseason to join head coach Matt Patricia and former Bengals running backs coach Kyle Caskey in Detroit.

Patricia was fired last month after a 4-7 start.

Special teams was one of the only bright spots for the Lions this season. They're ranked seventh in the NFL, behind the Chiefs, Colts, Saints, Texans, Bengals and Ravens.

With a new coaching staff taking over in Detroit this offseason, Coombs can get a jump start on his next job. He's worked as an NFL special teams coach since 2012.

He worked on Marvin Lewis' staff for a decade. If Lewis is able to land another NFL head coaching job like he hopes, then maybe Coombs can re-join his former boss.

Don't rule out a Cincinnati return either. There could be plenty of turnover on the Bengals' coaching staff this offseason. They like familiarity, which could pave the way for Coombs to return to the organization that gave him a chance more than a decade ago.

Brayden is the son of Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who also coached at Colerain High School and the University of Cincinnati.

At just 34-years-old, Coombs was one of the youngest coordinators in the NFL this season.

