Breakdown of Cincinnati Bengals' Initial 53-Man Roster for 2025 Season

The Bengals finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches a replay on the video board in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches a replay on the video board in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Some of the most noteworthy decisions including keeping six defensive tackles.

"I think it was important to keep depth there," head coach Zac Taylor said.

He noted the injuries they had in the defensive line room last season as a reason why they decided to go with six defensive tackles.

The Bengals also decided to keep five tight ends. Taylor praised Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy for their performance in training camp. Cincinnati has kept five tight ends on the roster in each of the past two seasons.

The Bengals will likely make more moves over the next few days, which includes finalizing their 16 player practice squad. Check out the initial 53-man roster below:

Quarterback (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning

Running Back (3): Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks

Wide Receiver (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Mitch Tinsley, and Jermaine Burton

Tight End (5): Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy

Offensive Line (8): Orlando Brown Jr., Amarius Mims, Ted Karras, Lucas Patrick, Dylan Fairchild, Cody Ford, Jalen Rivers and Matt Lee

Defensive Line (11): Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample, TJ Slaton, B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson, Howard Cross III and Eric Gregory

Linebacker (5): Logan Wilson, Demetrius Knight Jr., Oren Burks, Barrett Carter and Shaka Heyward

Cornerback (6): Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, Josh Newton, DJ Ivey and Marco Wilson

Safety (4): Geno Stone, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson and PJ Jules

Specialists (3): Evan McPherson, Ryan Rehkow and William Wagner

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

