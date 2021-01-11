NewsAll Bengals+
Search

It's Official: Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady with a Spot in NFC Title Game on the Line

The Saints will host the Buccaneers next week in New Orleans
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Saints crushed the Bears 21-9 on Sunday to advance to the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs. 

The win sets up a dream matchup between two of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. 

Drew Brees and the Saints will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next week in New Orleans with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game. 

The two teams have already played twice this season, with the Saints winning both games. They'll look to make in three in a row against their division rival. 

New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in Week 1. They followed that up by dominating the Bucs 38-3 in Week 9. 

"It was shocking. To watch the way we practiced all week and the confidence we had coming in. We have to go back and look in the mirror, coaches, players, everybody," coach Bruce Arians said after the second matchup. "They kicked our ass in every phase."

The Buccaneers have won five straight games, including Saturday's 31-23 victory in Washington. The Saints have won three in a row. 

This could be the final matchup between two NFL legends. 

Brady, 43, is expected to return to Tampa Bay next season, but most believe the 41-year-old Brees will walk away once the season ends. 

"I've talked to several people involved in this situation, not just in the last week, but throughout this season, I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Sunday. "He has not made clear his decision. He has not announced that he is definitively retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed."

Hopefully Brady and Brees give fans a memorable performance following back-to-back lopsided affairs in the regular season.

The Saints are 4-point favorites in the matchup according to BetOnline.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's Official: Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady with a Spot in NFC Title Game on the Line

Oct 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) shake hands after their game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Baker Mayfield Takes Note of JuJu Smith-Schuster's Comment About the Browns

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack works with Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Alex Redmond (62) during practice, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, on the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice Oct 24
GM Report

Podcast: Reacting to the Frank Pollack Hire, Plus Troy Walters Expected to be Named Wide Receivers Coach

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Latest on Drew Brees' Future With the Saints

Jan 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (4) warms up before a game against the NFC in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Deshaun Watson Speculation Continues with a Wild Report About the Dolphins

Whitworth and dunlap
Gameday

Andrew Whitworth Bests Carlos Dunlap, as Rams Beat Seahawks in Seattle

Screen Shot 2021-01-09 at 6.37.13 PM
News

Bengals to Replace Bob Bicknell with Familiar Face as Wide Receivers Coach

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady Plans to Return for 2021, Expects Buccaneers to be Even Better Next Season