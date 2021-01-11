It's Official: Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady with a Spot in NFC Title Game on the Line

The Saints will host the Buccaneers next week in New Orleans

CINCINNATI — The Saints crushed the Bears 21-9 on Sunday to advance to the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The win sets up a dream matchup between two of the greatest quarterbacks in league history.

Drew Brees and the Saints will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next week in New Orleans with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

The two teams have already played twice this season, with the Saints winning both games. They'll look to make in three in a row against their division rival.

New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in Week 1. They followed that up by dominating the Bucs 38-3 in Week 9.

"It was shocking. To watch the way we practiced all week and the confidence we had coming in. We have to go back and look in the mirror, coaches, players, everybody," coach Bruce Arians said after the second matchup. "They kicked our ass in every phase."

The Buccaneers have won five straight games, including Saturday's 31-23 victory in Washington. The Saints have won three in a row.

This could be the final matchup between two NFL legends.

Brady, 43, is expected to return to Tampa Bay next season, but most believe the 41-year-old Brees will walk away once the season ends.

"I've talked to several people involved in this situation, not just in the last week, but throughout this season, I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Sunday. "He has not made clear his decision. He has not announced that he is definitively retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed."

Hopefully Brady and Brees give fans a memorable performance following back-to-back lopsided affairs in the regular season.

The Saints are 4-point favorites in the matchup according to BetOnline.

