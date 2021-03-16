Carl Lawson is New York Bound

CINCINNATI — Carl Lawson is headed to New York. The 25-year-old has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal could be worth up to $47.4 million and $30 million is guaranteed.

He was arguably the best edge rusher left on the market.

Lawson appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 32 quarterback hits. He was seventh in the NFL in sacks created (10.5) according to Next Gen Stats.

He takes his talents to New York, as the Jets try to rebuild their team under new head coach Robert Saleh.

“I’m listening to what everybody has to say there’s no doubt about that,” Lawson said in an exclusive interview with AllBengals last week. "Winning and being an all-pro player, those are the things that will literally make me happy. Of course enough financial security for what I want to do for my family. Those three things, that’s the ideal, that's what I work a lot for."

The Bengals will shift their attention elsewhere. They have expressed interest in Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson. With Lawson landing in New York, Cincinnati could go all-in for the 26-year-old.

Hendrickson had a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2020, finishing with 25 tackles (12 for loss) and 25 quarterback hits.

The Bengals have yet to make a move since the legal tampering period began on Monday afternoon. That should change in the near future.

