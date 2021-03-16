Free Agency Update: The Latest on Carl Lawson's Potential Return to the Bengals

Lawson is one of the best free agents left on the market

CINCINNATI — Free agent defensive end Carl Lawson is receiving plenty of interest on the open market, but that doesn't mean he's going to leave Cincinnati.

The Bengals are making a push to retain him according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"Strong sense among other teams that Bengals will end up with Carl Lawson back with them," La Canfora tweeted on Monday night.

The 25-year-old is arguably the best edge rusher left on the market.

Lawson appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 32 quarterback hits. He was seventh in the NFL in sacks created (10.5) according to Next Gen Stats.

The Browns, Jets and and Vikings are also looking for help on the edge. Lawson will likely ask for more than the $13 million in annual salary that Romeo Okwara and Yannick Ngakoue received from the Lions and Raiders, respectively.

The Bengals have also expressed interested in Saints edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Cincinnati needs pass rushing help. History tells us that they'll prioritize their own guy. Hendrickson could be the backup plan if things fall through with Lawson.

