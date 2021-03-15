Bengals Reportedly Interested in Saints Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are showing interest in Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson according to Josina Anderson.

"I'm told the Bengals are entering into the Trey Hendrickson conversation as well," Anderson tweeted on Monday evening.

Hendrickson has been connected to the Jets, Browns and Vikings.

The 26-year-old posted a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2020, finishing with 25 tackles (12 for loss) and 25 quarterback hits.

It's unclear how many teams are pursuing Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, but one would think that Cleveland, Minnesota and New York would also be interested in the 25-year-old since their in the market for help on the edge.

The floor for both Hendrickson and Lawson could be $13 million per season following Romeo Okwara's three-year, $39 million contract with Detroit.

