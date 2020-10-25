Watch: Carlos Dunlap Visibly Frustrated on Sideline, Says He's 'Willing to Sell' His Home

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap had to be held back by teammates on the sideline after the Browns scored the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 loss.

"For him to do that on the sideline, obviously I don't agree with it," wide receiver Tyler Boyd said. "I'm just trying to win games."

Dunlap is clearly frustrated with his role. The two-time Pro Bowler would like to be traded and the Bengals are actively listening to trade offers for him. The deadline is Nov. 3, which means he could suit up in Bengals stripes one more time.

Dunlap posted a depth chart on Instagram Saturday, which is just the latest example of him complaining about his role.

"Bengals depth chart update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me," Dunlap wrote on Instagram. "Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don't got time for this."

Despite the post, Dunlap was active for Sunday's game against the Browns. He didn't play much, which led to the blowup on the sidelines.

Dunlap continued to voice his displeasure on social media after the Bengals' loss to the Browns.

"6000 sq. ft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale," Dunlap tweeted after the game. "Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!"

Dunlap's days in Cincinnati could be numbered. The good news for him is that the real estate market in the Queen City is booming at the moment.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!