Bengals Have Had 'Active Trade Talks' Involving Carlos Dunlap

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Defensive end Carlos Dunlap has voiced his displeasure with the way he's being used by the Bengals defense. 

The two-time Pro Bowler posted a depth chart on Instagram Saturday, which is just the latest example of him complaining about his role.

"Bengals depth chart update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me," Dunlap wrote on Instagram. "Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don't got time for this."

Carlos Dunlap depth

Dunlap would welcome a trade. It sounds like the Bengals could be willing to move the two-time Pro Bowler before the Nov. 3 deadline. 

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the team is entertaining trade offers for Dunlap.

"The Bengals have had active trade talks surrounding DE Carlos Dunlap , sources say, who has publicly and privately been frustrated with his role," Rapoport wrote. "There is a chance he's inactive today, in fact, with a potential trade looming. Both sides, it appears, would welcome a new beginning. Meanwhile, Geno Atkins and A.J. Green seem to be at peace with where they are, and neither are likely to be traded. For Atkins, he's battling through a shoulder injury that may require surgery at some point, making a trade a virtual impossibility."

Atkins missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury. He may be frustrated, but that has more to do with the shoulder than it does with his lack of usage.

Green had his best game of the year last week against the Colts. The Bengals are hoping he can be a big part of their offense moving forward. 

Don't be shocked if Dunlap is inactive on Sunday and traded to another team in the coming days. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!


