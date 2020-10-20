Carlos Dunlap Opens Door For Trade By Wisely Accepting New Role

CINCINNATI — Carlos Dunlap went "Live" on Instagram on Monday night. No, he didn't demand a trade. He didn't complain about the coaching staff.

The two-time Pro Bowler admitted he was frustrated with his new role, but also acknowledged that the decision was out of his hands.

"Yes, I want to play. Yes, I want to play every down," Dunlap said. "My coaches have expressed to me that this is best for the team. So who am I to challenge the vision the Bengals and Zac (Taylor) have for what they want the team to look like? And that they're actively working to make this a reality."

Dunlap's role has changed changed in recent weeks. He was on the field for 29 snaps against the Ravens and 28 against the Colts.

"He had one tackle yesterday. He had a pressure if I'm not mistaken. Each and every guy is going to handle it differently. We're making decisions that we think are best for the team," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Monday. "It’s a coaching decision. That’s where we sit with it. We feel like the guys that are out there in those situations give us the best chance to do well. That’s the only reason."

Instead of whining or pouting about the coaches' decision, Dunlap did exactly what he needed to do to potentially get to a better situation.

He didn't rip the organization or the coaching staff. Clearly he disagrees with the Zac Taylor and company. He isn't the only one in that locker room that has doubts about the coaching staff.

Voicing that publicly wouldn't have helped the 31-year-old. If he truly wants the Bengals to trade him before the Nov. 3 deadline, then he's going to have to show the league that he isn't going to be a problem in the locker room.

No contender is going to trade anything of value for a disgruntled veteran that can no longer be a game changer on the field.

Monday was step one.

Dunlap voiced his feelings, without saying too much. He didn't throw anyone under the bus.

Step two is playing at a high level. That's something we haven't seen from Dunlap this season. He has one sack on the year. He showed flashes of his old self against Philadelphia. Nine of his 13 tackles came against the Eagles in Week 3.

Dunlap was the Bengals' best defensive player down the stretch in 2019. He needs to show at least flashes of that guy if he wants to end up on a contender.

He has one year remaining on the three-year, $40 million extension that he signed in 2018.

Right now he has little to no trade value. Mike Brown and the Bengals aren't going to give him away.

He's going to need to play his way onto a new roster. He has two games to show the rest of the league that he's capable of being a dominant player.

If Dunlap has 15 tackles and three sacks against the Browns and Titans, the Bengals will get their fair share of calls about him ahead of the deadline.

"They [front office] always do a good job of evaluating what's best for the team. Whether that involves trades or not that's always talked through, and ultimately they make the best decisions for the club," Taylor said on Monday when asked about the trade deadline. "There's always great dialogue. We talk every single day so nobody's caught off guard by anything."

The Bengals are always reluctant to trade away veteran players—especially someone as accomplished as Dunlap, but the door is cracked for a deal to happen.

It's up to him to show the rest of the league that he's worth it.

Dunlap will get his chance on Sunday against the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

