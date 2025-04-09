Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Defensive Tackle Ty Robinson For Visit Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson for a visit ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft according to insider Tony Pauline.
He appeared in 60 career games for the Cornhuskers, posting his best season in 2024 where he finished with 37 tackles (13 for loss) and seven sacks.
"Robinson is a consensus Day 2 pick by teams and could sneak into the late part of the second round," Pauline wrote.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic projects Robinson to go off the board in the third or fourth round.
"Overall, Robinson might lack star potential, but rugged competitors with his size, toughness and ability never go out of style in the NFL," Brugler wrote. "He projects as a rotational defender who fits both even (one-technique) and odd (4i-/five-technique) fronts."
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Robinson to Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart in his evaluation.
"Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality. Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts," Zierlein wrote. "He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half. He’s powerful to set edges but lacks length to control and quickly shed NFL blockers. He’s an effort rusher with active hands who can exploit a weak edge and thrive in gaming fronts but possesses average creativity. Robinson might not be a star, but his effort, strength and demeanor could make him a productive pro for years to come."
If the Bengals don't take a defensive tackle in the first two rounds, Robinson could certainly be in play at pick No. 81 (round three) or pick No. 119 (round four).
It's worth noting that the Bengals have also met with Nebraska center Ben Scott. Pauline reports that the Buccaneers and Cardinals have also showed interested in the two-year starter. Scott is projected to go undrafted.