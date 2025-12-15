Bengals Make Decision About Joe Burrow's Availability After Being Eliminated From the Playoffs

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will continue to start, despite the team being eliminated from the playoffs.

"No," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said bluntly when asked if they considered sitting Burrow due to their 4-10 record.

Why?

"Because we want to win," he said.

The Bengals are 3-2 with Burrow starting this season. They're 1-8 without him.

Burrow made it clear he wanted to play in the final three games after Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He'll get his wish.

Cincinnati missed the playoffs for a third-straight season. They lost to the Ravens 24-0 on Sunday. Burrow was shutout for the first time in his NFL career. He completed 25-of-39 passes for 225 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six in the fourth quarter.

"Frustrating. You know, it really starts with our offense getting shut out. That's not who we are. That's unacceptable. Never saw that coming," Taylor said on Sunday. "I think we had five trips to their side of the field and came away with no points. As a play caller, when you walk away with no points, there's a huge amount of accountability I've got to take for that. But it was just, overall, a very frustrating day. I think we did some things that were unorthodox on offense for us ... penalties — silly penalties — that were controllable on our end."

The Bengals started 2-0, but they're 2-10 over the past 12 games. This is their worst record and first losing season since the 2020 campaign. They're currently scheduled to pick ninth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. For a complete breakdown of where they stand, go here.

-----

