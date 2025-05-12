Cincinnati Bengals Bungling Contract Negotiations With First Round Pick Shemar Stewart
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Shemar Stewart didn't participate in minicamp last week and could miss key time on the practice field during the offseason program.
Why?
Due to injury protections the Bengals aren't offering him according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Stewart hasn't signed his rookie contract and the lack of injury protection will keep him from participating untila deal is done.
"There’s also the injury protection portion of this equation as well," Conway wrote. "A source told The Enquirer if the team offered a more protected participation agreement, Stewart would be willing to practice while negotiations of his deal ensued."
The Bengals should give Stewart [and every draft pick] injury protection. If he suffers a serious injury before signing his rookie contract, he should be protected and his money should be guaranteed.
It's a pretty cut and dry process for first round picks and yet here we are.
Conway also wrote about the timing of percentage of specific bonus money getting in the way of the signing.
That part of it isn't a big deal. If the Bengals want to negotiate the signing bonus and specific dates about when the bonus is paid, then fine.
Only 13 of the 32 first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft have signed with their respective teams.
Stewart not being signed isn't a big deal. Not having him on the field is a major issue.
There's absolutely no reason why the Bengals should balk at offering Stewart injury protection. It's important for him to get on the field and start learning how to play in the NFL. The next month will help set a foundation for training camp.
Last year the Bengals didn't sign Amarius Mims until July. Not signing Stewart isn't a big deal.
That part of it is a nothing burger.
The embarrassing issue is the injury protection—or lack there of. If the Bengals aren't willing to offer Stewart adequate injury protection to get on the field before his contract is signed, then they deserve to watch their first round pick stand on the sideline.
This could become an unnecessary headache for a team that needs an instant impact from their first round pick.
Check out Conway's entire article here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Join the 54,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast