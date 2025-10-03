Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster Pass Rush By Signing Intriguing Free Agent
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals' pass rush could use a boost. Will they take a look at former second-round pick Drake Jackson?
Jackson, 24, was taken in the second round (61st overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt one spot earlier (60th overall).
Jackson was officially cleared from his knee injury this week. He has visits scheduled with the Jets, Commanders and Ravens according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Bengals should at least have a conversation about Jackson. He has 21 tackles (five for loss), six sacks and one interception in 23 career games.
He suffered a torn patellar tendon in November 2023 and missed the enter 2024 campaign. Jackson was waived by the 49ers earlier this year. Now that he's cleared and fully healthy, he could be a prospect the Bengals at least kick the tires on.
Of course he isn't going to contribute right away, but bringing in a talented edge rusher would make sense for a team that could use extra depth at that spot.
Jackson received a 64.1 and a 62.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Defensive Line Room
The Bengals have invested in their defensive line room in recent seasons with first round picks Shemar Stewart (2025) and Myles Murphy (2023). They also took Kris Jenkins Jr. in the second round and McKinnley Jackson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Despite those additions, they've still struggled to get after the passer consistently. Trey Hendrickson leads the team with two sacks.
The Bengals have six sacks so far this season, which is tied for the seventh-fewest in the NFL.
Jackson may not be able to help the Bengals this season, but there's a reason why the Commanders, Ravens and Jets are kicking the tires on the former USC star. Maybe Cincinnati will do the same after Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
