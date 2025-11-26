Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Joe Burrow Ready To Roll Against Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their second injury report this week ahead of Thursday night football as the team gets ready to welcome Joe Burrow back to the fold.

He is seemingly all recovered from his major turf toe injury suffered in Week 2 after another full practice on Tuesday. A few other players logged full sessions, including Samaje Perine (ankle) and Daijahn Anthony (hamstring).

Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) and Tee Higgins (concussion) were held out of another practice as they try to return next Sunday against Buffalo. Joe Flacco (shoulder) upgraded to a full practice, while Cam Sample (oblique) went limited. Tahj Brooks (concussion) and Marco Wilson (hamstring) both did not practice.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is conscious of not throwing too much at Burrow in the first game back and putting him at a higher risk of re-injury, but there's only so much you can plan for in the heat of NFL games.

"That's a great question," Taylor said to the media on Monday. "There's a balance there of obviously him coming off of injury. You want to be very mindful of that. And a lot of that will be up to him as he feels his pocket movement and his play style. Those are decisions that he's gonna have to feel out as he goes forward.

"Sure, I'd love to say let's be productive and not put him in an environment where that's gonna happen. You get out there on the football field, and that's the way it's gonna take shape. ... It's the NFL. You can't go out there with kid gloves on and say we're never gonna let this happen. Some things are gonna happen naturally. It'll be in his hands to take care of it if he's out there."

The star gets his next taste of game action Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET in Baltimore.

Bengals-Ravens Injury Report | NFL

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok