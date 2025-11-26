Cincinnati Bengals Release Thanksgiving Game Designations

CINCINNATI — The final injury designations are out for the Thanksgiving battle against Baltimore and the Bengals have a few players dinged up. Trey Hendrickson and Tee Higgins are out, while Cam Sample is questionable with an oblique injury.

Joe Burrow is of course good to go after getting activated off of injured reserve, as is Daijahn Anthony, who is set to make his season debut.

Tahj Brooks and Jermaine Burton are also out of the game due to injury.

Chase Brown has been healthy and rolling of late as his excitement builds to see Joe Burrow return.

"Everybody's thinking about it. He's kind of at that time of his recovery where, you know, it could be any week now," Brown said to the media on Monday. "So that's really up to him, and you know the training staff. People that have been working closely with him throughout his recovery process. But I mean, it could be any week he's been out of practice. He's taken a lot of reps with us in team periods. So it could really be any week."

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET tomorrow night as Cincinnati tries to break up the Ravens four-game winning streak in the series and keep the season alive.

