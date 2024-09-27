Cincinnati Bengals DE Sam Hubbard Gives Updated Timeline on New Injury
CINCINNATI -- In an interview for the team's radio show Friday, CIncinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbad said the injury he is dealing with is something that is probably going to linger throughout the season.
Speaking with Bengals play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard, Hubbard said it's getting better but didn't specify the injury.
"I got something that's going to be lingering throughout the season, but I'm doing the best I can," Hubbard said. "I'm getting better each week. We got a lot of good young guys that are stepping up. we got a lot of good young guys that are stepping up we're going to get some guys back in the rotation here as they get healthy Myles (Murphy), B.J. (Hill), Sheldon (Rankins), it's going to go a long way."
Earlier this week, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said it was a hamstring injury.
Hubbard injured his knee early in training camp and didn't play in any of the preseson games or participate in the joint practices with the Bears and Colts, although he did do individual drills during the session with Indianapolis.
It's unclear when the hamstring issue occurred, as Hubbard has not appeared on the injury report since the season began.
Hubbard, who played through an ankle injury in 2023 that required reconstructive surgery this offseason, has struggled in the first three games, and Pro Football Focus ranks him 204th out of 204 defensive ends in passing-rushing grade. And Hubbard is 98th in win percentage (7.5).
Rookie Cedric Johnson, a sixth-round pick from Ole Miss, made his NFL debut Monday night against Washington, spelling Hubbard for three snaps in the first half before playing seven snaps in the fourth quarter.
With the exception of Trey Hendrickson, who is off to a fast start with three sacks and 14 pressures, the Bengals haven't been able to get much pass rush from anyone else.
The issue was especially glaring in Monday's loss to the Commanders, when the Bengals were without starting defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill, who also are dealing with hamstring injuries.
The Bengals already have ruled out Rankins for Sunday's game at Carolina, and Hill is listed as doubtful.
Johnson's usage in relief of Hubbard will be something to watch for Sunday.
