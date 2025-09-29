Cincinnati Bengals Have Golden Opportunity on Monday Night Football vs Denver Broncos
DENVER — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be out until late December, but Cincinnati has a golden opportunity on Monday night.
The Bengals have a chance to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2021. Not only would a win over the Broncos keep them tied with the Steelers for first place in the AFC North, but it would give them a two game lead over the Baltimore Ravens.
Jake Browning, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals could put themselves in an advantageous position with a win.
The Ravens were considered the favorites to win the AFC North coming into the season. Not only have they started 1-3, but they're dealing with multiple injuries.
Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in Baltimore's Week 4 loss to the Chiefs and could miss time. Star pass rusher Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season due to a neck injury and cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to be out for multiple weeks due to a calf injury.
The Bengals may not have Burrow, but the AFC is wide open. If they can find a way to beat the Broncos, they would put themselves in an advantageous position entering the month of October.
Upcoming Schedule
Getting to 3-1 would also give the Bengals a little wiggle room with some tough games on the schedule. Detroit comes to town to play the Bengals in Week 5. The Lions are 8.5-point favorites.
The Bengals go back on the road to play the Packers in Week 6 and then they play the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 at Paycor Stadium.
Entering that stretch with a 3-1 record would be ideal. It'll be much easier said than done of course. The Denver Broncos are 1-2 on the season and need a win to avoid their second 1-3 start under head coach Sean Payton.
For more on the Bengals' matchup with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast