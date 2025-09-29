Bengals Big Home Betting Underdogs Against Detroit in Week 5
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are big underdogs again this coming Sunday as betting odds surfaced for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. Detroit is a consensus 8.5-point road favorite over Cincinnati with a point total set at 49.
Cincinnati enters Monday Night Football 2-1 overall and against the spread, while the Lions are now 3-1 to both numbers after a third win in a row this week. Detroit looks like one of the top contenders in the NFC once again.
The Bengals may be rolling out a new starting right guard this week against the Broncos. Jalen Rivers could be at that spot against the Lions and Broncos.
"I thought he came in as his first real action and held up well versus a good defensive front that offers a lot of looks," Taylor said of Rivers this week. "Didn't see anything that alarmed me or gave cause for concern, and that's what we've seen from him, really, the whole way. He's only continued to improve. He's got a lot of great traits, so I have a lot of confidence in him."
Cincinnati will have to deal with a short week as a significant betting underdog when the Lions come to town.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
