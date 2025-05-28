Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Reveals Hardest Hit He Took During NFL Career
CINCINNATI — Legendary Bengals receiver Chad Johnson took his fair share of hard hits throughout his career. After all, Johnson played against all time greats such as Ray Lewis and James Harrison who are some of the most prolific and aggressive of their era.
That being said, the Bengals legend appeared on the This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von. He was asked to reveal the hardest hit he took throughout his NFL career. The answer was surprising.
"Brian Russell, Cleveland Browns" Johnson said without hesitation.
Russell was largely a journeyman in the league from 2001 to 2009, but spent 05-06 with Cleveland. The hit occurred during the 2006 season.
"Against the Cleveland Browns, garbage time. I was knocked out there and that is the one hit I took and was concussed," Johnson said. "Nah he didn't do nothing. It was good I enjoyed it, you see the scoreline huh 34-10. Why am I even in the game and it's a minute to go on the clock?"
The Bengals went on to win the game 34-17. Watch the hit and the clip from the podcast below:
