Cincinnati Bengals Lose Defensive Tackle to New England Patriots
CINCINNATI — The New England Patriots claimed former Bengals defensive tackle Eric Gregory on Friday.
The undrafted free agent made Cincinnati's initial 53-man roster, but was waived by the team on Thursday so they could create a roster spot for Dalton Risner.
Gregory spent six seasons at Arkansas, finishing with 135 tackles (19 for loss) and 9.5 sacks in 61 career games.
He was on the field for 96 defensive snaps for the Bengals in the preseason, finishing with two tackles and four pressures according to Pro Football Focus.
Cincinnati was interested in keeping Gregory on the practice squad. Instead, he's New England bound. The Bengals still have an open practice squad spot. They also have five defensive tackles on the 53-man roster: TJ Slaton, BJ Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson and Howard Cross III.
Safety Boost?
It's no secret that the Bengals could use a proven vet at safety. Jabrill Peppers could make sense.
The veteran was released by the Patriots on Friday. Peppers, 29, instantly becomes the best safety on the free agent market.
It would make a ton of sense for the Bengals to bring him in and add him to a safety room that includes Geno Stone, Jordan Battle and Tycen Anderson.
Peppers has experience at both free safety and strong safety. He could also be signed at a discount. The Patriots parted ways with him, despite owing him $4.35 million in guaranteed money this season.
Peppers made 26 starts and appeared in 38 games for the Patriots over the past three seasons. He had 178 tackles (nine for loss), three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack over that span.
If the Bengals end up with Peppers, then a Gregory-for-Peppers swap would certainly favor Cincinnati.
