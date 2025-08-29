Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Key Weakness With Soon To Be Released Veteran
CINCINNATI — The Patriots are releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers on Friday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 29-year-old could be a perfect addition to the back end of the Bengals' defense.
Peppers, a former first round pick, has been one of the best safeties in the NFL. He was ranked 12th in Pro Football Focus' safety rankings this offseason.
"Peppers missed significant time in 2024 while on the commissioner's exempt list due to off-field issues, but his 82.3 PFF overall grade still ranked sixth," PFF analyst Zoltan Buday wrote. "Over the past three seasons, he has earned a 90.1 PFF overall grade, which ranks third among 96 qualifying safeties."
Much like the recent additions of Noah Fant and Dalton Risner, Peppers is a proven talent that won't cost significant money and would give the Bengals' secondary a major boost.
Peppers made 26 starts and appeared in 38 games for the Patriots over the past three seasons. He had 178 tackles (nine for loss), three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack over that span.
What about the off the field issues?
Peppers was acquitted in January after being accused of assault and battery.
"I usually say, 'My client was found not guilty,'" Marc Brofsky, Peppers' attorney said at the time. "But in this case I will say, 'He was found innocent,' given the state of the evidence, given how quickly the jury returned their verdict. They knew it was a joke."
Football Fit
Peppers is an experienced playmaker that is set to make $4.32 million in guaranteed money this season. That means he could sign with the Bengals or another team for below market value and still make a quality salary this season.
Peppers would join a safety room that lacks experience. He's still playing at a high level and should be fresh after only playing in six games last season.
First Fant, then Risner — Is Peppers next?
The Bengals should certainly be interested in his services. Check out his career PFF grades below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast