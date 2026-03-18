Sources: Tycen Anderson May Not Leave Cincinnati Bengals After All

CINCINNATI — Not so fast my friend. Despite league sources confirming Tycen Anderson was headed to the Denver Broncos, the veteran safety confirmed he remains a free agent and hasn't agreed to a contract.

That means the veteran is still available and free to sign with any team, including the Bengals.

Did the Bengals jump back into talks in the 11th hour? It's a reasonable question to ask at this point. Anderson to the Broncos was considered a done deal on Wednesday evening. Multiple people in the Bengals building thought Anderson to the Broncos was a done deal. Now they have a chance to keep him. Now things appear to be very much up in the air.

It's unclear what exactly happened, but what we do know is that the Denver Broncos want to sign Anderson. The Bengals expressed interest in bringing him back to Cincinnati prior to free agency. Other teams have also shown interest in the veteran safety since free agency opened last week.

Anderson never got an opportunity to play defense for the Bengals and was viewed as a core special teamer.

Do the Broncos want to use him on defense? Would another team be interested in giving him a chance to play defense? If so, that could be a determining factor in Anderson's decision. The Bengals just signed Bryan Cook to pair with Jordan Battle at safety. Anderson won't get an opportunity to play defense in Cincinnati unless there's an injury.

Possible Return?

Cincinnati Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons coaches Cincinnati Bengals safety Jaylen Key (43) and Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson (26) during the Cincinnati Bengals practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons praised Anderson last month at the NFL combine.

"I'd love that," Simmons said when asked about the team possibly re-signing Anderson. "I think it's a huge, huge factor for us. He's obviously a good player. I think that he's an important cog for us and he knows how I feel about him. We stay in touch a lot and have throughout his career. I've got a great affection for him. I have a great deal of trust and admiration for what he does and it'll be great to get him back."

Anderson played in every game in each of the past two seasons and 41 games in his four years with the Bengals, racking up 46 career tackles in the process.

It looked like he was leaving Cincinnati a few hours ago. Now the door is at least cracked for him to return to the Bengals.

Young Safeties

Dec 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If Anderson does leave, the Bengals will likely be banking on Daijahn Anthony and PJ Jules to step on special teams. It's a forgotten part of the game, but it's something Anderson excelled at. Without him on the roster, the Bengals are going to need some of their other young players to step up and fill that void.

It's worth noting that Cincinnati did sign safety Bryan Cook last week. Cook will pair with Jordan Battle on defense. That leaves Anthony and Jules behind them. The duo will likely battle for a roster spot in training camp, especially if the Bengals take a safety in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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