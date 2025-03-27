The Bengals reportedly met with and ran position drills for Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten.



Tuten is currently our RB6 and is 80th percentile+ in production and a 90th percentile+ athlete.



He is projected to go Round 4/5 and would be a home run add to the RB room on Day 3. https://t.co/kTQBGDCPVj