Cincinnati Bengals Named Best Free Agent Fit for Top Remaining Veteran Safety Julian Blackmon
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals should absolutely add at least one veteran to their roster before training camp begins in July.
They've cleared extra cap space after renegotiating the contracts of Zack Moss, Geno Stone and Cordell Volson.
While they're set at running back, they could certainly use another safety or interior offensive lineman.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano believes Cincinnati should sign former Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
"The Bengals need all the help they can get after their defense endured a dreadful 2024 season," Manzano wrote. "Blackmon can improve the Bengals’ secondary after establishing himself as a quality playmaker in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Blackmon is coming off a down season and probably didn’t fit the scheme of new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the former Bengals’ defensive play-caller. Perhaps new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden sees Blackmon as a team fit."
Blackmon would be a great addition to the Bengals' defense. They could use a proven deep safety that gives them some insurance on the back end—especially after Stone was inconsistent last season.
Even if Stone bounces back and has a great year, adding more depth in the secondary should be a priority. They didn't add a safety in free agency. They renegotiated Stone's contract after not taking a safety in the draft, but that room looks like it did last season, except they didn't re-sign veteran Vonn Bell.
Stone and Jordan Battle are expected to start, but Blackmon could push for Stone's starting job if they actually signed him.
Blackmon was 90th in Pro Football Focus' free agent rankings before free agency started and is easily one of the top free agents still on the market.
"Blackmon returned to playing almost exclusively a deep safety role after lining up a lot more in the box and slot in 2023," PFF wrote. "His three interceptions in 2024 gives him seven over the past two seasons. However, a year after Blackmon ranked tied for sixth among safeties with 30 defensive stops, he ranked outside the top 50 with just 12 in 2024, in large part due to his alignment. Blackmon may be a jack of all trades and a master of none, but he’s a good football player."
