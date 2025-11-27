Cincinnati Calls Up Pair of Players From Practice Squad For Ravens Contest

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a pair of roster moves ahead of Thursday's game against the Ravens. The team is calling up linebacker Gary Brightwell and cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cincinnati is hoping to pull off the upset over Baltimore to keep the season alive and not waste another prime Joe Burrow year as he returns from his toe injury.

The team won't have Trey Hendrickson and Tee Higgins for the contest, but is getting Ja'Marr Chase back from suspension.

"For sure. I feel they do a good job of playing (from the) top down, and taking away some of the quick stuff by coming up and pressing, and you're not able to get the ball out of your hands to him really quick," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Higgins' usage this past Sunday. "And then in (some) situations, they do a good job playing top down with their eyes on the quarterback and having some help."

"There's a time they played man-to-man, but they were able to drop some other guys underneath. I think with Tee specifically, you're always shading his way, and then just trying to throw off his rhythm, whether that's at the line of scrimmage or holding your ground 10 yards down the field with your eyes back on the quarterback and making it tough to break leverage."

The Bengals will try to unleash Ja'Marr Chase tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.

We have elevated HB Gary Brightwell and CB Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster for #CINvsBAL pic.twitter.com/Q1ZesYG5dZ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 27, 2025

