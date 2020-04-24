The Bengals make it official, select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft

The wait is finally over. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins were reportedly interested in moving up to take Burrow, but the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has been the Bengals' target for months.

Burrow met Cincinnati's coaching staff and owner Mike Brown at the NFL Combine in February. He impressed the Bengals' brass, confirming everything they thought they knew about the 23 year old.

"In Joe’s situation, you have to play to get into a rhythm and feel. The more he played the more the more he got into that rhythm and feel. Certainly the coaching down there brought him along quickly," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said last week. "Their schematics were great. I think the way that he was brought in by his teammates was great. His leadership down there was great. When those things all come together your play on the field tends to build and be ever-improving. So, with him, the more he played the better he got, which is a good sign."

Burrow led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a National Championship victory over Clemson. He finished first in the country in multiple passing categories including yards (5,671), touchdown passes (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

Burrow will have plenty of weapons around him, including 7-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and John Ross. Cincinnati also signed six projected starters in free agency to help improve the roster this offseason.

The Bengals hope drafting Burrow is just the start of a special run in Cincinnati.