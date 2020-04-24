AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

The Bengals make it official, select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft

James Rapien

The wait is finally over. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins were reportedly interested in moving up to take Burrow, but the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has been the Bengals' target for months. 

Burrow met Cincinnati's coaching staff and owner Mike Brown at the NFL Combine in February. He impressed the Bengals' brass, confirming everything they thought they knew about the 23 year old. 

"In Joe’s situation, you have to play to get into a rhythm and feel. The more he played the more the more he got into that rhythm and feel. Certainly the coaching down there brought him along quickly," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said last week. "Their schematics were great. I think the way that he was brought in by his teammates was great. His leadership down there was great. When those things all come together your play on the field tends to build and be ever-improving. So, with him, the more he played the better he got, which is a good sign."

Burrow led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a National Championship victory over Clemson. He finished first in the country in multiple passing categories including  yards (5,671), touchdown passes (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

Burrow will have plenty of weapons around him, including 7-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and John Ross. Cincinnati also signed six projected starters in free agency to help improve the roster this offseason. 

The Bengals hope drafting Burrow is just the start of a special run in Cincinnati. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals NFL Draft Tracker: Minute-by-Minute Updates

A Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft Tracker with every pick and analysis

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

The Bengals are picking Joe Burrow, "no chance" they trade the No. 1 pick

The Bengals are going to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft despite trade interest from other teams

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Column: The Bengals must take advantage of the opportunity that comes with Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals must take advantage of the opportunity that comes with Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Chad Johnson believes Joe Burrow will have success with Bengals, calls it a "great situation"

Chad Johnson believes in Joe Burrow, thinks he's entering a great situation with the Bengals

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Podcast: Building around Burrow, the Bengals' second-round targets and exploring the trade market

James Rapien joined Tony Pike on ESPN 1530 to discuss the Bengals' NFL Draft plans, Joe Burrow and the top targets in the second-round

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Betting lines set for the number of passing touchdowns Joe Burrow will have this season

How many touchdowns will Joe Burrow throw for the Bengals as a rookie? The betting lines are set.

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Final Mock — Bengals land Burrow, address top needs in draft

The Cincinnati Bengals take Joe Burrow, address their top needs in the final mock draft

James Rapien

A breakdown of the Bengals' top targets in the second-round

Here are the top candidates for the Cincinnati Bengals' in second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Bengals poised to take Joe Burrow No. 1, Zac Taylor believes he "has all the traits you're looking for in an NFL quarterback"

Zac Taylor believes Joe Burrow "has all the traits you're looking for in an NFL quarterback"

James Rapien

Podcast: Picking Joe Burrow, the Bengals' stability, the offseason program and the NFL Draft

James Rapien joined Beau Bishop and James Laurinaitis on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus to discuss Joe Burrow, the Bengals' stability and all things NFL Draft

James Rapien