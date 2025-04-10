Cincinnati Bengals Should be Open to Doubling Down on Strength in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Everyone knows they could use a safety, linebacker and their pass rush needs to be much better this season.
Couple that with a gigantic hole at guard and it's easy to see why fans are so focused on defense and the offensive line.
It's safe to say the Bengals are going to take a guard in this year's draft. It's also reasonable to expect them to address the defense.
Despite all of their needs, Cincinnati can't be afraid to double down on a strength. They can't shy away from taking the best player available.
It's unrealistic to think Ashton Jeanty will fall to pick No. 17, but if the Boise State star was still available, the Bengals should take him. He's a top player in this year's class.
The same thing goes for tight ends Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland.
That's right. Warren is awesome and is considered a top player in this class by essentially every draft analyst.
Loveland isn't far behind. Some believe he'll be even better than Warren at the next level.
Can you imagine the Bengals giving Joe Burrow a true three-down tight end that can not only be a dynamic threat in the passing game, but excel as a blocker?
The Bengals' offense was good last season, in large part because Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were superhuman.
Adding another weapon that can help their run game, keep their offense balanced and gives Burrow another dynamic pass catcher is something the Bengals should be looking to do.
I get it. Their defense stunk last season. They need help in multiple spots. They also need a starting guard.
I also look at Dane Brugler's rankings and see Warren ranked No. 8 and Loveland ranked No. 11. Joel Klatt has Loveland at No. 4 and Warren at No. 5 in his rankings. Daniel Jeremiah has Warren at No. 6 and Loveland at No. 7.
If you look at consensus rankings, Warren is 9th and Loveland is 15th.
Meanwhile, Walten Nolen is 22nd in the consensus rankings. James Pearce Jr. is 24th. Derrick Harmon is 29th.
There are off-the-field concerns with some of the top pass rushers. There are certainly questions about Mike Green—not only his size, but off the field. The same goes for Pearce Jr.
That doesn't mean those guys won't be in play for the Bengals in the first round, but like medicals, it's a real question that we don't have the answer to.
Is Jihaad Campbell healthy enough to not only pass a physical, but get a stamp of approval from the Bengals' medical staff? If he is, then he'd be a no-brainer for Cincinnati.
There are some real flaws and question marks for the top prospects in this class. Combine that with the profiles of Warren and Loveland and the Bengals should consider taking either tight end at No. 17. Both guys should make an instant impact and be really good players for a long time.
The bottom line: There is a real scenario where Warren or Loveland is the best player on the Bengals' board when they're on the clock at No. 17.
If that's the case, they shouldn't deviate from their board. They shouldn't worry about their needs. They should double down on their strength and make their offense that much harder to stop.
Warren and Loveland should both be in serious consideration for the Bengals at pick No. 17, even with the needs they have elsewhere.