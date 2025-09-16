All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Signing Two Quarterbacks Following Joe Burrow Injury

The Bengals are signing two quarterbacks following Joe Burrow's turf toe injury.

James Rapien

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) runs off the field with the game ball after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-31, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Cin
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) runs off the field with the game ball after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-31, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Cin / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing quarterbacks Mike White and Sean Clifford to their practice squad, league sources confirm.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

With Joe Burrow expected to miss a minimum of three months with a toe injury, White and Clifford are coming in to give Cincinnati's quarterback room a boost.

The Bengals planned on adding one signal-caller after Burrow's injury, but they end up signing two guys that they like a lot.

Make no mistake, Jake Browning is the starter. White has starting experience and Clifford worked out for the Bengals at their local pro day before the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I feel very confident in Jake. Jake has proven his caliber in this league and he can help us win football games and contend for all the things we want to contend for," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday." With that being said, we are always open to bringing in other people at this point. We’ve got two quarterbacks sitting in this room (Browning and Brett Rypien). I’m sure we’ll turn over a lot of rocks trying to find another guy."

Mike White

Mike White
Making his first NFL start, New York Jets quarterback Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for a two-point conversion in a 34-31 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Usp Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets S Fbn Nyj Cin Usa Nj / Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

White has appeared in 15 career games and is 2-5 as a starter. He was in training camp with the Buffalo Bills. He's most known for his performance against the Bengals in 2021 when he led the Jets to a 34-31 win over Burrow and the Bengals. White completed 37-of-44 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Jets hadn't had a 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde did it in 2000.

White was on the Jets' roster for two seasons, then he spent the 2023 campaign in Miami and last season in Buffalo.

Sean Clifford

Clifford has appeared in two NFL games for the Packers. The Cincinnati native attended St. Xavier High School and then Penn State.

The Packers selected him in the fifth round (149th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived by Green Bay in August.

Sean Clifford
Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (16) scrambles out of the pocket against the Seattle Seahawks during their final preseason game on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News