Cincinnati Bengals Signing Two Quarterbacks Following Joe Burrow Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing quarterbacks Mike White and Sean Clifford to their practice squad, league sources confirm.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
With Joe Burrow expected to miss a minimum of three months with a toe injury, White and Clifford are coming in to give Cincinnati's quarterback room a boost.
The Bengals planned on adding one signal-caller after Burrow's injury, but they end up signing two guys that they like a lot.
Make no mistake, Jake Browning is the starter. White has starting experience and Clifford worked out for the Bengals at their local pro day before the 2023 NFL Draft.
"I feel very confident in Jake. Jake has proven his caliber in this league and he can help us win football games and contend for all the things we want to contend for," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday." With that being said, we are always open to bringing in other people at this point. We’ve got two quarterbacks sitting in this room (Browning and Brett Rypien). I’m sure we’ll turn over a lot of rocks trying to find another guy."
Mike White
White has appeared in 15 career games and is 2-5 as a starter. He was in training camp with the Buffalo Bills. He's most known for his performance against the Bengals in 2021 when he led the Jets to a 34-31 win over Burrow and the Bengals. White completed 37-of-44 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Jets hadn't had a 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde did it in 2000.
White was on the Jets' roster for two seasons, then he spent the 2023 campaign in Miami and last season in Buffalo.
Sean Clifford
Clifford has appeared in two NFL games for the Packers. The Cincinnati native attended St. Xavier High School and then Penn State.
The Packers selected him in the fifth round (149th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived by Green Bay in August.
