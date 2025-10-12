Cincinnati Bengals Star Leaves Game vs Green Bay Packers With Injury
GREEN BAY, Wis — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a back injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Packers and won't return.
Hendrickson gingerly walked to the locker room late in the second quarter. He had two tackles in the first half.
Cincinnati's defense held up well for most of the first half, but it's going to be tough to put pressure on Jordan Love without Hendrickson on the field.
Another Injury
Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki left Sunday's game against the Packers with a left pectoral injury.
Gesicki spent some time in the blue medical tent, then he walked to the locker room. He has been declared out.
Watch video of Gesicki walking to the locker room below:
First Half
The Bengals failed to score a touchdown in the first half for a fourth-straight game. Cincinnati has been outscored 79-9 in the first half over the past four games.
Joe Flacco completed 8-of-15 passes for 40 yards in the first half. He's starting for the Bengals just five days after they traded for him.
"I think in this kind of environment and this situation particularly, I could get myself in trouble kinda thinking I know everything," Flacco said this week. "I think the best way for me to do it is to keep is simple. I think when you've played a lot of ball and been around a lot of ball, you can get to the point where you complicate things. You're just making it harder on yourself so honestly, I think my experience in this regard is gonna help me in the sense that I don't have all the answers, just keep it simple, go play football and I think that's the best way to make sure we play consistently, stay ahead of the chains and do all those things."
The Bengals need to get something going on offense if they're going to rally from a 10-0 deficit against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast