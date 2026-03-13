Trey Hendrickson Ready To Battle Against Joe Burrow, Old Bengals Teammates As Ravens Tenure Begins

CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially introduced their new star edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, on Friday. He just inked a four-year, $112 million deal with the Ravens after playing in Cincinnati since the 2021 season.

He is the greatest free agent signee in the history of the Bengals, sacking multiple Ravens passers over the last five seasons, but now he's tasked with taking out Joe Burrow twice a campaign.

"Joe is one of the best in the National Football League. I like to affect games. It's continuing to play the same brand of football," Hendrickson said about sacking Burrow. "It's the standard that I've carried since Day One. It doesn't matter who we're playing. The wins are important."

The 31-year-old was a key part of Cincinnati's two trips to the AFC Championship game this decade, and he was a stalwart health pillar for much of his time until this past season, when he played in just seven games due to injury (four sacks and 11 tackles).

"I take a lot of pride in proving people who believe in me correct, and I look forward to doing that," Hendrickson notably said.. "The standard is high here, and I'm excited for that, that challenge and incredible defense, incredible people, and looking forward to the season.

Sticking In The Division

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) gestures to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after tackling him in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals fell to 1-4 on the season with a 41-38 loss to the Ravens. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All in all, Hendrickson tallied 57.0 sacks between then and the 2025 season (the third-most in the NFL). His 17.5 sacks in both the 2023 and '24 campaigns are tied for the second-most in a season in Bengals history behind Coy Bacon's 22 mark pulled off in 1976.

Hendrickson is glad to feel valued by the Bengals' division rival.

"When you're talking about the AFC North, there's history. It's a nasty brand of football. It's punch you in the mouth," Hendrickson said. "To be on the other side of the ball and experience that I'm so excited to be in the building and experiencing it now. So it's a phenomenal opportunity for me, a phenomenal opportunity for my family. There's nothing but class here, state-of-the-art facilities, great, talented players, and an awesome coaching staff that's like-minded in winning, in being a brand of football that we all as a nucleus will build."

Cincinnati will find out when they first face Hendrickson on the schedule when the whole thing drops in May.

"If you can't get excited to to play here, you have to check your pulse. It's exciting to start something fresh. That was probably overdue for me," Hendrickson concluded.

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