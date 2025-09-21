Cincinnati Bengals Starter Exits Game With Vikings Due to Injury, Won't Return
MINNEAPOLIS — Bengals running back Samaje Perine has a right thumb injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Perine fumbled late in the first half of Sunday's game in Minnesota. The Vikings have a 34-3 halftime lead.
Look for Chase Brown to continue to lead the backfield with Perine out. Rookie Tahj Brooks could get some snaps.
Second Quarter Meltdown
The Bengals had a chance to get back into the game against Minnesota on Sunday. They got the ball back with 2:52 left in the half trailing 17-3.
Cincinnati had a chance to get points and build some momentum going into halftime. Instead, they dropped the ball. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers forced a Noah Fant fumble and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown.
Ja'Marr Chase fumbled two plays later. The Vikings scored another touchdown to take a 31-3 lead. Then, Perine topped it off with another fumble. Minnesota settled for a field goal on that possession to take a 34-3 halftime lead.
Despite miscues early in the half, the Bengals had a chance to grab some momentum. The opposite happened.
They fumbled on three of their final four offensive snaps of the first half. The Vikings scored 17 points on those three turnovers. They have 24 first half points on turnovers. The Bengals turned the ball over four times in the first half—two of those turnovers were returned for touchdowns.
Cincinnati is in danger of falling to 2-1 on the season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Bengals Player Spotlight: Chase Brown Needs to be Difference Maker in Week 3 vs Vikings
Week 3 Best Bets: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals
Seizing on New Rule, Bengals Kickoff Return Unit Can Give Jake Browning, Offense a Big Boost
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast