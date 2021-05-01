Bengals Address Defensive Line Again, Take LSU's Tyler Shelvin

The Bengals' last three draft picks have been defensive linemen

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are adding another former LSU Tiger to the roster. Just two days after taking wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, they drafted defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin in the fourth round (122 overall).

At 6-2, 350 pounds, Shelvin is a huge human being. He has the potential to be a big factor in the middle of a defense, but there are some concerns about his weight and motivation.

He doesn't offer any pass rush value, but he can take up space in the middle of the defensive line, which is important in the physical AFC North.

Draft analyst Dane Brugler likes Shelvin's potential, but there are some red flags.

"Shelvin requires constant maintenance and monitoring due to concerns with his conditioning and football character, but he is an immovable object with the natural power to anchor an NFL defense line. He projects as a traditional two-down nose if he stays disciplined."

Shelvin had 48 career tackles (4.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks in two seasons for the Tigers. He reunites with Joe Burrow, Thaddeus Moss and Chase.

The 22-year-old opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The Bengals already took Tulane defensive end Cam Sample at earlier in the fourth round. Their defense looks much different after adding Joseph Ossai, Sample and now Shelvin with their last three selections.

Cincinnati has five more draft picks, including one more fourth-round selection. This is just the start of an important day at Paul Brown Stadium. Watch some of Shelvin's highlights below.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



