Bengals Continue to Bolster Pass Rush, Draft Tulane Defensive End Cam Sample

CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to add pass rushers and that's exactly what they've done with their last two selections.

After taking Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai in round three, the Bengals doubled down by taking defensive end Cam Sample with the 111th overall pick on Saturday.

Sample had 151 tackles (21 for loss), 10.5 sacks and eight passes defensed in four seasons.

Pro Football Focus is high on the Tulane product. He was the 88th ranked player on their big board and earned an 84.1 grade against the run. He also produced a 90.4 pass rushing grade and 84.4 pass rushing grade on pass sets in 2020 according to PFF.

There's a good chance he'll play on the edge and inside at defensive tackle on passing downs.

Sample says his biggest strength is his versatility. He met with the Bengals two or three times during the pre-draft process.

Cincinnati has six more draft picks, including two more fourth-round selections. This is just the start of an important day at Paul Brown Stadium. Watch some of Sample's highlights below.

