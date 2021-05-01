Former Bengals Coach Believes in Jackson Carman: 'I Saw Him as a First Round Pick'

"I think it's a steal. I don't think it's a reach. I'd put him in the steal category."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the 46th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The selection received mixed grades from analysts across the country, but former Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander is bullish on the 21-year-old.

"He's a powerful guy. He can knock guys off the ball better than any lineman in this draft," Alexander told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He can stop the bull rush, but he also has terrific balance and agility to pass block. I saw him as a first round pick. I know that Mel Kiper and friends probably had him lower, but I guess too bad. I think it's legitimate. I think it's a steal. I don't think it's a reach. I'd put him in the steal category."

That's high praise from Alexander, who served as the Bengals' offensive line coach from 1994-2017. He helped draft players like Andrew Whitworth, Willie Anderson, Levi Jones and Eric Steinbach.

Alexander has worked with Carman during the pre-draft process. He's gotten to know the Clemson product well, as has Anderson, who also gave the Bengals his stamp of approval before the pick was made on Friday night.

The Bengals had some of the worst guard play in the NFL last season.

Alexander believes Carman will be an instant starter at guard and can eventually transition to tackle. Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with him below.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



-----

You May Also Like:

Here are the Top Players the Bengals May Target on Day Three of the NFL Draft

Bengals Receive Mixed Grades on Day Two of NFL Draft

Willie Anderson Gives Stamp of Approval on Bengals 2nd Rounder Jackson Carman

Analyst Praises Bengals' Second-Round Pick Jackson Carman

Bengals Get Defensive, Take Edge Rusher Joseph Ossai From Texas

Watch: Joseph Ossai is a human highlight reel

Bengals Second Round Selection Jackson Carman Earns Big-Time Praise

Bengals Take Offensive Lineman Jackson Carman is Second Round

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Super Fan

Passing on Penei: Here's Why Ja'Marr Chase Was the Right Pick

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Emotional Letter From Parents

Here's What National Analysts Are Saying About the Ja'Marr Chase Pick

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

Watch Zac Taylor's Call With Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players React to Team Taking Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Get To Know New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase



Ja'Marr Chase Has BIG Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Watch: Film Breakdown of new Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow Throwing and Planting on Left Leg

The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook